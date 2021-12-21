Halogen Group has again been announced as the Security Solutions and Intelligence Company of the Year 2021 at the Nigerian Business Leadership Award (NBLA). The organisers said Halogen Group has distinguished itself as an outstanding sectoral leader in the integrated security risk management industry in Nigeria in 2021.

The celebrated industry award is organised by Business Day Media, Nigeria’s most authoritative business and financial news media organisation. The award scheme celebrates best performing Chief Executive Officers and Businesses across different sectors in Nigeria. Each year, the Awards scheme recognises exceptional business leaders, and visionary companies upping the game in their sectors.

Commenting on the award, the Executive Director, Physical Security and Mobility Division, Mr. Bosun Sosanya, who received the award on behalf of the company, described it as a reaffirmation of the company’s unchanging culture of excellence, global best practice and focused investment in technology and capacity building.

“We are delighted to receive this honour. This is a great way to end the year. This award further justifies the world-class team Halogen has groomed over the years. It has been our goal to always provide bespoke security solutions to our numerous customers, with an unwavering commitment to creating an anxiety-free environment as entrenched in our valued motto – safety in an open world,” Sosanya noted.

The Halogen boss dedicated the award to the company employees, clients and the management board for creating a super nexus that produces Halogen’s leadership and chain of successes.

“This award is dedicated to our employees, clients and our management board whose invaluable contributions and seamless relationship have resulted in Halogen’s chain of unending successes. We are poised to drive new knowledge, new possibilities and more solutions in the coming year. This Pan Nigeria industry recognition by a reputable organisation like BusinessDay is a strong motivation to further energise our roaring transformational drive, digitisation and more possibilities in the Nigerian market,” he stated. Halogen Group, which was also voted Outstanding Contract Security Company in Nigeria at the 2021 Outstanding Security Practitioners Awards (OSPAs), was incorporated in Nigeria nearly three decades ago as Halogen Security Company Limited and is West Africa’s leading risk advisory and integrated security solutions group. The company has redefined the security business in line with the changing narratives around the security and safety of individuals and businesses.