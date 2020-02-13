Nigeria’s leading security risk group has commended Nigeria’s wrestling amazon, Odunayo Adekuoroye on her ranking as World No 1 female wrestler in the 57kg category.

Her latest world ranking was coming from her winning of her sixth gold medal with a 10-0 lead against Eman Ebrahim of Egypt at the final of the just concluded 2020 African Championship in Algeria. Adekuoroye, who was adopted by Halogen Group ahead 2020 Olympic Games in support of the Federal Government “Adopt an Athlete” defeated her three opponents, culminating in a 10-0 technical superiority victory against Egyptian No. 12 in the 59kg class, Eman Ebrahim in the final. The African Championship gold medal victory gave her 18pts, shooting her to the top of the world rankings at 57kg, with 61 points. This is one point higher than the former No. 1, Kawai Risako of Japan, who reigned until recently with 60pts.

In a statement issued by Halogen Group, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Wale Olaoye said: “We are proud of Odunayo’s impressive exploits. Her consistent wins are similar to Halogen Group’s grand philosophy of Professionalism, Integrity, Passion, and Excellence. “She has consistently displayed tenacity, zeal for possibilities in enterprise and eyes on the goal.