Maduka Nweke

Halogen Security Company Limited has won the 2019 Next Bulls Award jointly organized by Business Day and Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The award is a confirmation of its growing profile as a notable integrated security risk solution company in the country.

According to a statement from the NSE the top 25 CEOs & Next Bulls Awards organised by Business Day Media Group in conjunction with the Nigerian Stock Exchange to recognise CEOs and companies who distinguished themselves by adding value to the investments of shareholders and held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, the integrated security risk management company was adjudged as an outstanding Nigerian company which have imbibed good corporate governance, innovations and raised the bar in service delivery.

The Next Bulls Awards, according to the organisers is a newly introduced award category in the yearly Top 25 CEOs Awards, “dedicated to celebrate companies and their CEOs for inculcating good corporate governance, innovations and raising the standards of their organizations to a point where it would be seamless if they were to be listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange today.”

Group Managing Director of Halogen Security Company Limited, Mr. Wale Olaoye, dedicated the award to owners of the Troyka Holdings – the visionary founders of Halogen Security Company Limited and it’s over 20,000 employees.

“On behalf of the board, management and Staff of Halogen, we are immensely grateful to the organisers of this reputable award. This is unprecedented in the history of Halogen Security. We are most gratified to be recognised by such an authority as the Business Day Media Group and the Nigeria Stock Exchange.

This award is dedicated to the great owners of Troyka Holdings; their foresight has yielded results. And I must commend our over 20,000 work force; our very effective Man-Guards and astute professionals, who toil day and night for us to build this world class brand,” he expressed.