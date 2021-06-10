Leaders of Thought, including policymakers, security experts, school owners, students, civil society activists and media agenda influencers, have advocated a collaborative security framework to tackle the rising insecurity around schools in the country.

The speakers, who spoke during an online summit on school safety and security organised by Halogen Group in partnership with IA-Foundation, were unanimous that the recurring issues of safety as it relates to the education sector in Nigeria requires inclusive solution like intelligence gathering, community collaboration, provision of modern security equipment, training and more.

Delivering a keynote address on behalf of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the President on National Social Investments, said all hands must be on deck to tackle the raging insecurity around schools in Nigeria, using an inclusive approach.

While commending Halogen Group for creating avenue for exchange of ideas towards solving insecurity around schools, she observed that the Federal Government is encouraging intervention by tech-savvy private security experts towards tackling terrorism around schools.

Jason Destein, a US-based expert in targeted violence also emphasised the importance of preventive intelligence gathering and nationwide collaborative strategies with stakeholders.

Jason, who described prevention as the sum of intelligence, tools, training and action, also listed the provision of jobs to the unemployed, collaborative and nationwide community intelligence efforts as part of the solution to the school terrorism incidences.

Lagos Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, re-echoed the need for a collaborative strategy towards beating the rising scourge of insecurity within Nigeria’s school environment.

Babajide Kolade-Otitoloju, renowned journalist advised Nigerian government to improve on intelligence gathering in order to effectively disengage any form of security threat in schools and the country as a whole.

Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Abdulrasaq Balogun, faulted the design and infrastructural framework of most schools in Nigeria, especially those in the North. He commended Halogen Group for its investment in security thought leadership. He however called for a holistic audit of security around all schools in the country. He advocated preventive measures and a more thought-out measure across board.

Bolaji Osime counselled school owners to create a security committee involving the school, parents, teachers, and the community as well as security personnel to achieve thorough school security.

Special Assistant to Nigeria’s Minister of Sports, Oluwakemi Ann-Melody Areola, cited underlying issues like rape, cultism and drug abuse as other vital security-related issues that are currently threatening the education and youth development in Nigeria.

Group Managing Director of Halogen Group, Wale Olaoye, said sanitising school security and safety programme must be standardised and redefined.