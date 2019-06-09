Laide Raheem

The Bishop of Diocese of Ijebu North, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Right Revd Solomon Kuponu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find a lasting solution to arms smuggling into the country.

The cleric noted that such arms were being used by bandits, militias, and insurgents to terrorize innocent people across the nation.

Bishop Kuponu gave the charge when he delivered the Second Session of the Fifth Synod of the Diocese, held on Friday, at St. James’ Anglican Church, Atikori, Ijebu-Igbo.

The theme of the Synod is “Fight the Good Fight of Faith, Lay Hold on Eternal Life”.

He expressed worries on the level of terrorism in the country saying that the nefarious act of murderous Fulani herdsmen and resurgent Boko Haram must be confronted.

“Nigeria faces existential wars: terrorism and corruption. Both require sound strategies and continuous adaptation. Buhari should imbibe this in confronting the resurgent Boko Haram. The murderous Fulani herdsmen and other violent ethnic militia must be tamed.

“Intelligence, technology, and cooperation with other nations should be stepped up while dispensing with commanders and intelligence chiefs that fail,” he added.

The cleric said that the country still faces an uncertain future if Buhari fails to lay a solid foundation for Nigeria’s economic growth and national integration.

According to Bishop Kuponu, “At 76, with the grace of another four years in office, Buhari can utilize this unique second opportunity to be an agent of positive change or go down as an obstacle to the realization of a virile, strong and prosperous federal polity. The choice is his.”

He, therefore, commended Buhari on his assent to the new N30, 000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers, submitting that workers in the country deserve the new wage considering the present economic realities.

On Ogun State, the cleric, urged the new administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun, to return mission schools to owners and also the incorporation of Christian Religion subject into the school curriculum.