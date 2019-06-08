Laide Raheem

Bishop of the Diocese of Ijebu North, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Right Reverend Solomon Kuponu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find lasting solutions to arms smuggling into the country.

The cleric noted that such arms were being used by bandits, militias and insurgents to terrorise innocent people across Nigeria.

Bishop Kuponu said this in a speech delivered to the Second Session of the Fifth Synod of the Diocese, held on Friday at St. James’ Anglican Church, Atikori, Ijebu-Igbo.

The theme of the Synod is “Fight The Good Fight of Faith, Lay Hold On Eternal Life”.

He expressed worries on the level of terrorism in the country, saying that the murder rampage of rogue Fulani herdsmen and a resurgent Boko Haram must be confronted.

“Nigeria faces existential wars: terrorism and corruption. Both require sound strategies and continous adaptation. Buhari should imbibe this in confronting the resurgent Boko Haram. The murderous Fulani herdsmen and other violent ethnic militia must be tamed,” the reverend said.

“Intelligence, technology and cooperation with other nations should be stepped up while dispensing with commanders and intelligence chiefs that fail,” he added.

The cleric further said that the country faces an uncertain futureif the President failed to lay a solid foundation for Nigeria’s economic growth and national integration.

Bishop Kuponu said, “At 76, with the grace of another four years in office, Buhari can utilize this unique second opportunity to be an agent of positive change or go down as an obstacle to the realization of a virile, strong and prosperous federal polity. The choice is his.”

Reverend Kuponu commended President Buhari on his assent to the new N30,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers, submitting that workers in the country deserve the new wage considering present economic realities.

He also called on state governors to pay their workers the approved wage.

On Ogun State, the cleric urged the new administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun to return mission schools to churches and to incorporate the Christianity as a religious subject into the school curriculum.

He appealed to the governor to address the challenge of unemployment in the state, describing the development as unfortunate.

“I want to reiterate that your government should kindly see to the unemployment of our teeming youths. It is very unfortunate today that many of the university graduates are now “Okada riders”, while many are into yahoo [online fraud] business, malignant occultism and many other virulent social vices.”