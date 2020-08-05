Lukman Olabiyi

Prof. Pat Utomi, Gen. Obi Umahi (Rtd) and other members of the Ndigbo Lagos Foundation (NLF) have called on Federal Government and the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai to put an end to incessant killings going on in s outhern part of the State.

They made the called yesterday in Lagos at presentation of cash gift and condolence letter to Southern Kaduna Peoples Union ( SKAPU).

Gen. Umahi (Rtd) who is the President General of led NLF decried wanton destruction of lives and properties going on in Southern Kaduna, pleaded with the government to put an end to persisting crisis rocking the area.

Prof. Utomi, Prof. Anya O Anya and other members of NLF commiserate with SKAPU, reminded governments at all levels that it exist primarily for the protection of lives and property.

They urged governments at all levels , especially the federal government, to ensure that the people of Southern Kaduna are availed the right of protection.