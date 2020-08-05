Lukman Olabiyi
Prof. Pat Utomi, Gen. Obi Umahi (Rtd) and other members of the Ndigbo Lagos Foundation (NLF) have called on Federal Government and the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai to put an end to incessant killings going on in southern part of the State.
They made the called yesterday in Lagos at presentation of cash gift and condolence letter to Southern Kaduna Peoples Union ( SKAPU).
Gen. Umahi (Rtd) who is the President General of led NLF decried wanton destruction of lives and properties going on in Southern Kaduna, pleaded with the government to put an end to persisting crisis rocking the area.
Prof. Utomi, Prof. Anya O Anya and other members of NLF commiserate with SKAPU, reminded governments at all levels that it exist primarily for the protection of lives and property.
They urged governments at all levels , especially the federal government, to ensure that the people of Southern Kaduna are availed the right of protection.
While presenting the cheque and the condolence letter to the Chairman, SKAPU, Lagos chapter, Dr. Andrew Duya, Umahi said, the group identified and aligned with the earlier statement issued by the Igbo central body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Chief Nnia Nwodo on the crisis.
” As our cherished neighbors and Co-sojourner in Lagos and decent hosts to our kits and kins living in Southern Kaduna, we are here to tell you that we feel and share your Pains,” he said.
In appreciating the kind gesture of NLF, Dr. Duya thanked the group for their support and also identifing with them.
