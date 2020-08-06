Lukman Olabiyi

Prof. Pat Utomi, Gen. Obi Umahi (retd) and other members of the Ndigbo Lagos Foundation (NLF) have called on Federal Government and the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai to put an end to incessant killings going on in southern part of the State.

They made the call, yesterday, in Lagos during the presentation of cash gift and condolence letter to Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU).

Gen. Umahi, who is the President General of led NLF decried wanton destruction of lives and properties going on in Southern Kaduna and pleaded with the government to put an end to persistent crisis in the area.

Prof. Utomi, Prof. Anya O Anya and other members of NLF commiserated with SOKAPU and reminded governments at all levels that it exist primarily for the protection of lives and property.

They urged governments at all levels, especially the Federal Government, to ensure that the people of Southern Kaduna are availed the right of protection.

While presenting cheque and condolence letter to chairman, SOKAPU, Lagos chapter, Dr. Andrew Duya, Umahi said the group identified and aligned with the earlier statement by the Igbo central body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Chief Nnia Nwodo on the crisis.

“As our cherished neighbors and Co-sojourner in Lagos and decent hosts to our kiths and kins living in Southern Kaduna, we are here to tell you that we feel and share your pains,” he said.

Dr. Duya thanked the group for their support.