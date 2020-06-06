Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has appealed to the Federal Government to put a halt to the movement of herdsmen from other African countries into the country.

He made the call on Saturday during the commissioning of 25 Housing units of RUGA settlement project at Dansoshiya forest in the Kiru Local Government Area in the state

He said the call had become necessary given the fact that the herdsmen have ‘come into the country with guns and other weapons which flame the clash between herders and farmers.’

He said that with the help of such weapons, they take to crime in the country, adding that the ‘movement is what brings to us all sort of clashes between herders and other communities, apart from with farmers.’

The governor said that Dansoshiya RUGA settlement would serve as the nucleus of RUGA settlement project in the state.

He gave reason embracing on the project, saying: ‘We engage in this project for three fundamental reasons, first and foremost is to avoid clashes between farmers and herders, secondly to avoid movement of herders which is the source of conflict and to avoid cattle rustling.’

The governor insisted the establishment of RUGA settlement would help end crimes like cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery among other criminalities.

‘It is absolutely necessary to improve and modernise the breeding system for Fulani cattle. As it clear that a gallon of milk is more expensive than one gallon of petrol, it is, therefore, necessary for us to utilize this great opportunity,’ the governor said.

He promised to construct school and hospital in the settlement, so that the people settling there would get access to good health delivery system and be educated, promising that, ‘the second RUGA project will be in Falgore forest. Where we have recently inaugurated military training ground.’

Governor Ganduje invited Fulanis across the country to come to Kano RUGA settlement, assuring that ‘other units of the housing project will continue. As we are receiving more Fulanis from other places.’

The Managing Director of the State Investment and Properties Company (KSIP) who is also the Chairman of the state RUGA Committee, Dr Jibrilla Muhammad, assured the governor that the work done is of good quality, adding that: ‘We are appreciative that His Excellency does not relent in this project.’

Muhammad continued: ‘It is satisfying to note that, Kano state has excelled in this RUGA project among all other states of the federation. It may interest our governor to know that, many Fulanis come to thank you, through us, whenever we are at the site, Sir.”

During the commissioning of the housing units, the Secretary-General of Miyetti Allah, Zubairu Ibrahim, disclosed that: ‘We are receiving messages from Fulani from Nassarawa, Niger, Enugu and Oyo states, among others, that they are coming to join us in this settlement.’

Ibrahim along with the Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Usaini Ganduje thanked the governor, for the kind gesture done to the herders in the state and by extension in the country.