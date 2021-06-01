The unrestrained attacks on some offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and police stations across of the country, particularly in the South East and South South geo-political zones in recent months will likely hamper the preparation and conduct of the 2023 general election if left unchecked. Out of the over 21 INEC offices affected by the attacks, 11 were razed by fire, while more than 15 police stations including the Imo State Police Command Headquarters were razed by hoodlums. And not less than 27 police stations were burnt in Lagos State during the EndSARS uprising in October last year.

The affected INEC offices are Akwa Ibom (4), Abia (3), Anambra (2), and Imo (2). Some INEC offices had witnessed arson between February 2019 and May 2021 in Borno, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Kano, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers states, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. While 11 INEC offices were reportedly burnt down by hoodlums, eight others were gutted by fire. More attacks on INEC offices in Anambra, Enugu and Imo states were recorded on Sunday, May 23.

The incessant and coordinated attacks on INEC and police facilities across the country portend grave danger to democracy and the polity as we approach the 2023 general election. There is no doubt that the mindless destruction of INEC facilities will adversely affect the commissions’ capacity to conduct elections if the attacks on its facilities persist.

The spate of attacks on police stations will also undermine the ability of the police to function effectively in providing security during elections. It is worrisome that such attacks have been extended to checkpoints, security vehicles, and policemen walking along the streets. The brazen attacks may probably be an orchestrated plan to incapacitate INEC and the police before the 2023 polls by some unscrupulous elements in the country.The deliberate attacks on the two vital organs of democracy should not be allowed to continue.

We, therefore, urge the police to arrest and prosecute those behind the attacks on these facilities. INEC should also beam its searchlight inwards for insiders, who may be working with the arsonists to incapacitate the agency before the 2023 election.

It is very sad that no one has so far been apprehended and prosecuted for the vandalism and arson. Although the financial losses arising from the mindless destruction have not been assessed, it is likely to be in billions of naira. Since the 2023 general election will hopefully commence on February 18 as scheduled by INEC, we call on the security agencies, especially the police, to halt the attacks on INEC and police offices across the country. Halting such attacks early enough will make way for peaceful poll to hold across the country in 2023.

Therefore, the Nigeria Police Force must put in place adequate measures to ensure security nationwide and prevent the gunmen from looting their armory. The current low morale of policemen arising from the attacks should equally be addressed. Policemen must be adequately trained and equipped so that they can effectively discharge their duties during the elections.

As the elections approach, looted arms and ammunition will increase the large number of small arms and light weapons circulating in the country. There are fears that the available arms and ammunition in the hands of non-state actors may likely be used to disrupt the 2023 polls and also derail our nascent democracy. It is good that the police high command has vowed to halt forthwith further attacks on police and INEC offices. INEC has also met with Resident Electoral Commissioners across the states and security agencies under the auspices of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security to forestall such attacks.

We believe that the government and other stakeholders will evolve appropriate measures to secure INEC offices and equipment. Regrettably, the cost of rebuilding the destroyed INEC and police facilities would have been deployed to further equip the two agencies. The Federal Government must do all within its powers to tackle the general insecurity in the country, especially the recurring attacks on INEC and police offices in some parts of the country. Without addressing the deteriorating insecurity, the prospect of holding the 2023 poll is doubtful.