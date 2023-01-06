Hamadjam Yahaya from Taraba State and a Police Inspector, Atuoma Chidinma from Abia State have emerged winners in both male and female categories in the 5th edition of Opobo Marathon.

And for their efforts, they each went home with the sum of N250,000, while second and third positions in both male and female categories were N150,000 and N100,000 richer respectively.

In the male category, home boy Clinton Toby came second, with Mariya Ahmed trailing behind, while another home girl, Victory Toby came second in the female race with Princess Aniete coming third.

In an interview, both Yahaya and Atuoma expressed satisfaction with their performances, saying it was reward for months of practice and endurance.

They both disclosed that they were visiting Opobo for the first time and that the marathon has given them the opportunity to know the ancient kingdom.

Yahaya particularly commended the organisers for a great initiative and called for more of such marathons across the country to groom more talents.

Speaking at the finishing point, the Amayanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, who also took part in the leisure category, praised the organisers for a job well done.

He stated that apart from exposing the Kingdom to the world, the marathon will further entrench the time-honoured hospitality of the people, its rich culture and human resource across diverse field of human endeavour.

While congratulating the winners, the revered monarch stressed that participating alone is a thing of honour as marathons across the world were a crowd puller.

King Jaja expressed optimism that home grown talents would be produced in the nearest future, just as he called on companies, banks, philanthropists and other private sector players to support the Opobo Marathon.

Chairman of the organising Committee, Bright Ogolo; Team Lead, Iyowuna Cookey and Patron, Sody Peterside all expressed satisfaction with the quality of athletes, competition and increasing interests amongst Opobo people and Rivers at large.