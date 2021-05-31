A humanitarian organisation, Hamtajak Foundation has empowered 135 indigenes of Ajiran Ojomu Community, Lekki in Lagos with 25 vehicles, 50 sewing machines, 50 industrial sewing machines and N500,000 cash gift to 10 people among others.

Chief Executive Officer, Hamtajak Foundation and Hamtajak Group of Companies, Mr Hammed Tajudeen, said the empowerment was borne out of his desire to uplift the community and improve the lives of the indigenes.

Tajudeen said: “I am not a politician and I have no interest in politics, I am only doing this for my community and nothing else. I have seen that not all fingers are equal, so I thought that as a successful businessman, I should help my community since I’m capable of doing so. I want to make them self-reliant.”

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the materials gotten.

Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, lauded the gesture of the foundation in empowering the youth.

According to him, if more people can complement the government’s effort, the economy will be boosted

A community leader, Chief Waidi Fadegbeyi, urged Hamtajak to do more in the community to wipe away crime among the youths.

A beneficiary, Mrs Leke James, a foodstuff seller, who received N500, 000 cash gift, thanked the foundation.

She said it would help expand her business and also cater for the needs of her family.

Another beneficiary, Tinuola Iwalokun, an hairstylist, who was given different hairdressing equipment, lauded the foundation in empowering indigenes, adding that this will help make her work faster and reduce the work stress.