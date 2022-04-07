By Joe Apu

Head Coach of the Nile University Basketball team, Hamza Abubakar says his players are committed to winning more laurels for the institution.

Coach Hamza, whose wards claimed the basketball gold at the expense of the host of the 2022 NUGA Games, UNILAG stated that the management of Nile University deserves all the accolades for the performance of the team.

“Nile University is a great institution and has provided student athletes the best opportunity they can get to study and participate in sports.

“I can tell you proudly that it’s an institution that takes sports seriously. Funds for the basketball team’s participation in the 2022 NUGA Games in Lagos was made available in November 2021. That shows how committed they are and winning the gold is our way of saying thank you. We’re inspired to go the extra mile to win more laurels for the school,” he stated in a chat with SportingSun in Lagos.

Recently, the management of Nile University hosted its all-conquering representatives at the recently concluded NUGA Games to a 5-star dinner at the luxurious Sheraton Hotel to celebrate them for their impressive performances at the Games, which culminated in a historic 3rd placed finish.

The event was graced by Nile University’s Vice-Chancellor (Prof. Dilli Dogo) and other members of the senior leadership team, including the Registrar (Mr. David Olowola), Prof. Ebele Amali (Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies), Arch. Nike Bamisaye (Director, Facilities and Physical Planning; Chairman, Sports), Prof. Ofili Ugwudioha (Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences), Dr. Fausat Aleshinloye (Director, Student Services), to name a few.