APC candidate in the forthcoming local government chairmanship election in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area, Prince Usman Akanbi Hamzat, has unveiled his HEEDS agenda, if elected.

Hamzat, who is incumbent vice chairman of the council, unveiled the HEEDS programme, which is the acronym of ‘Health, Sports and Environment, Education and Technology, Empowerment of Youth, Women and the Aged, Development of Infrastructures, Sustainable Initiatives, Good Governance and Security, at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Ifako-Ijaiye LG on College road, Ogba, Lagos.

The event, attended by stakeholders, party chiefs, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other well-wishers, was put together to present the candidate’s political agenda.

According to Prince Usman, the HEEDS Agenda represents his ‘5 Circles of Development’, with which he plans to drive his programme in the seven wards of the local government area. The HEEDS ‘Blueprint For A Greater Ifako-Ijaiye’, spells out in great details, elaborate programmes designed to develop all the council areas.

Speaking at the occasion, Hamzat outlined his health programme, saying: “Our plan is to build more Primary Health Centres in some communities, in order to solve the problems of accessibility to health care services in Ifako-Ijaiye. Basically, we will build new health centres such that every ward in Ifako-Ijaiye has equal access to PHC’s. We will also make available free drugs in all PHC’s for women and children. On staffing, we have put forth plans to partner with National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), getting Corp members to complement the staff strength across all our PHC’s.”

Hamzat’s Vice Chairmanship candidate, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Akerele, spoke on Education and Technology, and she stated: “On assumption of office, we will launch and make available for public use, the official website of the Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government. This is aimed at promoting transparency, access to information and effective communication with the public, especially Ifako-Ijaiye residents, ideal policies which our administration will uphold.”

