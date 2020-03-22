A Public Health Physician, Dr Gerald Igwe, on Sunday advised Nigerians to imbibe social distancing and hand hygiene as more effective ways to stay safe and help combat the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria.

Igwe, who works with St. Rita Hospital, Mgbakwu, in Anambra, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, that the fight against the spread of Coronavirus should not be left alone to the government, saying Nigerians too have role to play.

According to him, Covid-19 is airborne. It is transmitted via droplets from saliva or mucous of an infected person, and you don’t need a face or nose mask if you are healthy and not in an environment that puts you at risk.

“With Nigeria recording more cases of Covid-19 in the last few days, regular handwashing and social distancing are more effective ways we can each play our part in helping to slow or reduce the spread of the virus and protect ourselves and others.

“Social distancing is crucial to reducing the spread of COVID-19. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. “It is important that Nigerians strictly adhere to social distancing and other necessary precautions in place to protect themselves and their families.

“Washing your hands with soap and running water is one of our cheapest forms of infection control, and also one of the most effective.

“It significantly helps to prevent and slow the spread of infections such as Coronavirus. For the virus to infect you, it needs to make its way inside certain cells in your body.

“In the case of Coronavirus, it can infect through your mouth, nose or eyes. This is where regular handwashing comes in,” he said.

Igwe also advised Nigerians to disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, benchtops, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets and sinks. (NAN)