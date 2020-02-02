Common as it may seem, hand washing is very essential in preventing some illnesses and limiting the spread of certain infectious agents of which Coronavirus is an example. As studies about the virus are on-going, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has advised that hand washing is one of the measures that may lower the chances of getting infected with the virus. Since everyone may be at risk of the infection, preventive measures should be universally practiced.

Hand hygiene also known as hand washing is a very interesting practice which has increasingly gained popularity globally. Awareness and practice of washing hands especially after the use of toilets has increased and recently many organisations are judged by the quality of their toilet facilities and if they have adequate provision for washing of hands. Having clean toilets with clean areas to wash hands after use or at any time attracts people to a particular public place over another place which does not have such provision. Also with outbreak of certain communicable diseases ( for example, cholera, Ebola, respiratory diseases like cough, influenza and more recently, coronavirus) people appreciate the need to wash their hands regularly. Hand washing can be practiced by anyone and anywhere, it is a part of some people’s daily job ( for example food handlers, health care workers amongst others) or just done generally as a routine by most people . Thinking about it, one may say it is difficult to find adults that go through a day without washing their hands, but on the contrary, depending on the level of development in an area, there may still be a number of people who do not understand the importance of hand washing and hence do not practice it.

Washing of one’s hands is not only beneficial to the individual who practices it but also to the people around, with whom the individual interacts. In the event of an epidemic, hand washing becomes very important in limiting the spread of and reducing the burden of the disease. “Hand washing “may sound simple like a simple term but it sure goes beyond mere pouring water over the hands for it to be effective. It is not only useful in cleansing the hands of infective organisms like bacteria or viruses amongst others, it also helps take off unwanted chemicals from the hands. Knowing the role the hands play during feeding, where they are either directly involved in holding the food, or indirectly involved when cutleries are used, it can be inferred that anything on the hand(s) can easily get into the mouth. Hence the need to clean the hands at all times.

A consequence of hand washing apart from preventing infections, is that it also reduces morbidity and mortality from those conditions. Health education on the importance of hand washing is required especially in low income areas( E.g rural areas) where the practice may be lower compared to higher income areas ( for example urban areas). Hand washing with soap has become one of the most effective and inexpensive ways to prevent diarrhoeal diseases, respiratory infections amongst others. Also, there is need for the provision of safe, clean water for the same purpose.

A question may be asked on how many times the hands should be washed in a day, and the answer will be that the hands should be washed as many times as necessary. It is a quick and simple preventive measure that does a lot of good.

One would humorously say that the only party which does not benefit from the practice of hand washing are the microorganisms that are being washed away.

Generally, some common situations that require hand washing include:-

Before and after using the toilet

Before eating

Before and after preparing food

After touching waste materials. For example animal waste, garbage, used diapers

Treating wounds or caring for a sick person

Before administering medication

After blowing the nose, coughing or sneezing

Before and after touching pets

Practicing the proper technique of hand washing is of immens importance. The effective method of hand washing involves the following steps:

Wet the hands with clean, running water and apply soap

Form lather on the hands by rubbing them together. Ensure lathe reaches the back of the hands, in-between the fingers and under the nails.

Scrub the hands for a minimum period of twenty to twenty-five seconds(

20-25 seconds)

Rinse the hands well under clean running water

Dry the hands with a clean towel or using an air dryer.

At times when there is no hand washing facilities, alcohol based hand sanitizers with atleast 60% alcohol can be used to thoroughly clean the hands.

Some other protective measures recommended by the CDC include;

Avoid touching eye, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Cover your nose or mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces

Also, knowledge of the symptoms of the disease will help in identifying it early and prevent complications and further spread of the infection. Common symptoms of Coronavirus infection include fever, cough, difficulty in breathing.

It is however very important that you report to your primary physician as soon as you notice symptoms for further evaluation.

Organisations are encouraged to provide adequate facilities for proper hand washing as it could save lives.

Health quote of the week: “Have you washed your hands today?