(Aderonke Ojo, NAN)

Kano Pillars men’s handball team on Saturday edged Rima strikers 22-23 at the on-going Prudent Energy Handball Premier League in Abuja.

The two teams went 10-10 at the end of the first half, but Kano Pillars showed better skills in the second half, defeating Rima strikers by the slight margin of 23-22.

Speaking after the match, the Chief Coach of Kano Pillars, Solomon Yola, said that the game was very tough for his players.

“We will prepare for our next match on Monday against Delta Force,” he said.

In continuation of the league, Rima strikers will face Kada Stars on Monday.

Also in the male category, Borno Spiders lost to Delta Force 22-25, Kada Stars lost to Safety shooters 25-30, Lagos Seasiders beat D: Defender, 30-25.

In the female category, D: Defenders Babes draw 21-21 against Kada Queens, Seasiders lost 23-42 to Adorable Angels.

Twelve teams are participating in the male category while 10 teams are featuring in the female category.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the league which entered Match Day 8 on Saturday started on Oct. 31. It will end on Nov. 14.