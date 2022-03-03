Edo Dynamos of Benin on Wednesday lost their unbeaten run in the men’s competition of the ongoing 2021 National Division One Handball League.

They were held to an 18-18 draw by the Borno Spiders in one of the Day 5 matches of the league holding at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the game between both sides was the only one, of all the seven games played on the day, which failed to see a win.

Correction Boys recorded the biggest victory of the day when they whipped Suleja Shooters 50-29 in the male category.

Also, Owena Kings defeated Kwara United 26-19, while Benue Buffaloes beat Mindscope Academy 37-27.

In the female category, Emamu Emuore was the stand-out player as Delta Force beat the Police Machine after a 27-20 victory .

Similarly, Sokoto Rima also had their way against Benue Queens whom they defeated 21-18 while Suleja Shooters defeated Abia Valiants 32-26.

NAN reports that the league continues on Thursday with four games on the card. (NAN)

