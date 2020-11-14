Khairat Gwadabe, a former senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday commended the 29-26 goals win posted by Adorable Angels Handball club of kwara over Plateau Peacocks, to become the champions of the 2020 Prudent Energy Handball League.

The former senator told newsmen after the game that she will support each of players in their quest for a better tomorrow.

“They showed a lot of discipline in the game, they were determined that they really need to win the cup. “They work hard to get the trophy, they are going home with the cup and I’ m proud of them”, she said.