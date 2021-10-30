Yekini Adebayo, the head coach of Niger United Handball team, on Friday urged his team to continue to keep up the winning tempo in their remaining matches in the ongoing 2021 Prudent Energy Handball Premier.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Niger United defeated Kano Pillars with one point different by 25 -24 in their seventh match played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The coach told NAN that the competition is at the high tension, but his team gained the spirit of fight to have a good results.

“The game is an open game, you could see that the game is tensed, which we almost lost to Kano Pillars, but we utilise our chances and became winners in the end.

“The game was tough in the first half we played 11-11 draw, and in the second half we were both in 24-24 but just few seconds we added to the game.

“We concealed a point which ended the game to our advantage,” he said.

He added that Niger United is one of the most disciplined team in the tournament.

“I will tell my players to keep up the tempo and continue to winning their remaining matches,” he said.

NAN reports that the two teams have played seven games each.

Niger United is first on the table with 19 points from six matches and lost only a game.

Kano pillars are third on the table with 17 points, They won five games and lost two.

NAN reports that a total of 21 teams, comprising 10 female and 11 male teams, are participating in the premier league.

The league, which began on Thursday will end on Nov. 3. (NAN)

