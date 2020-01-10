The Nigeria national handball team lost to Olympique Souliman of Tunisia on Wednesday in a preparatory friendly match in the city of Sulayman, Tunisia ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The senior national handball male team lost out to the Tunisian top flight handball team 23-21 as the team continued to work hard ahead of the Nation’s Cup, which begins on January 16.

The team had earlier played Morocco in friendly days ago.

Technical Director of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Mr. Ferdinand Emeana was quite optimistic that the team was getting acclamatising well with the weather and that the team was having the best preparation for the continental championship which also serve as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He also revealed that Nigeria would certainly play two more friendly matches against Cameroon today and DR Congo on Saturday.

Nigeria will play in group B alongside Angola, Gabon and Libya.