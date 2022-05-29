Kano Pillars were clearly miles ahead of the pack as they edge stubborn Rima Strikers on Day 5 of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022.

Kano Pillars defeated Rima Strikers of Sokoto 40-32 which ensured they continue to lead the league table with 15, same points with Niger United and Safety Shooters but with a well superior goal difference of +64.

Safety Shooters’ 25-18 victory over Police Machine helped the FRSC team to continue to put pressure on Kano Pillars and Niger United for the top spot while Tojemarine continue with their steady growth as they defeat De Defenders 24-21.

Niger United thoroughly thrashed Owena Kings 29-14 to stay on course for the top log while Benue Buffaloes defeat rival Confluence Stars 31-30.

Lagos Seasiders walked over Kada Stars to earn 10 goals and full match winning points.

In the Women Category, Adorable Angels continued their awful performance in the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 phase 1 as they lost to defending scandalously to Safety Babes 44-22 while Imo Grasshoppers walked over Kada Queens to earn 10 goals and full match point.

