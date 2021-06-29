From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Following the latest arrest of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu by security operatives, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the Federal government to handle the case with care because of his international connection.
A statement by the ACF national publicity secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, it said, “Given the complex international & national issues involved in this case we call on the government to handle the matter with care. The best way out is to keep strictly to the rule of law. Kanu and his collaborators must be made to understand that Nigeria is not a failed state and the rule of law still exists here.
“We however know that the man has no respect for the country called Nigeria and has vowed to destroy the country. Sadly, he enjoys collaboration of some Nigerians who for some reasons want the country destroyed. He also enjoys the support of international arms dealers who know that he has the capacity to cause a war to break out in Africa’s most populous country & biggest economy”.
