From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following the latest arrest of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu by security operatives, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the Federal government to handle the case with care because of his international connection.

A statement by the ACF national publicity secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, it said, “Given the complex international & national issues involved in this case we call on the government to handle the matter with care. The best way out is to keep strictly to the rule of law. Kanu and his collaborators must be made to understand that Nigeria is not a failed state and the rule of law still exists here.