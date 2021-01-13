From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has advised the newly elected President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, to carefully handle the issue of pro-Biafra separatist groups to achieve a united Igbo and Nigeria.

He told Daily Sun in an interview in Owerri, yesterday, that all that is paramount to Obiozor now is to reconcile and harmonise every son and daughter of Igbo land irrespective of their political or cultural background.

He equally urged the new Ohanaeze helmsman to bring every other body forming parallel Ohanaeze together in the interest of Ndigbo.

Though, he described as ridiculous the forming of a parallel organisation to the recognised one, headed by Obiozor, he attributed the rivalry on the unhappiness of some members who felt aggrieved by earlier adoption of the new president general as the consensus candidate.

Iwuanyanwu said: “It is embarrassing to Ohanaeze when somebody wakes up and says he is the president general of Ohanaeze. Obiozor must know he is the father of every Igbo, he must know he is not going to handle only the good ones but also the bad ones, his success will be to reconcile those who do not believe in him.

“Parallel Ohanaeze is funny. He should bring everybody together, both the parallel ones, we need everybody to work together, some of them might have been unhappy because of one thing or the other they feel against the election. So, it is important everybody is brought back to help build Igbo land.”

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Obiozor to sustain and improve upon the cooperation between the group and other ethno-social groups in Nigeria.

Abubakar, in a statement personally signed by him in Abuja, yesterday, felicitated with Obiozor, urging him to ensure the unity of Nigeria and that peace reigns across the country.

He expressed optimism in Obiozor’s inter-personal skills and enough group dynamics experience for the job and to weather the storm.