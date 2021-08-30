From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno stakeholders on security have advised the Federal Government to handle the issue of surrendered Boko Haram insurgents with caution and care.

In a communique issued in Maiduguri late Sunday at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting on prevailing security situation in the state, it was suggested a more conscious approach to the issue of surrendered insurgents and proper profiling were required to address the problem that may arise from the mass submission of the fighters to the authorities

“The meeting stressed the need for proper profiling of the repentant Boko Haram insurgents to avoid hasty release of harden elements to the larger society,” the stakeholders advised in the communique signed by the state Commissioner for Justice and Chairman of the Communique Commitee, Kaka Shehu Lawan.

The stakeholders also advocated for the strengthening of the deradicalidazation mechanism of the Operation Save Corridor to ensure parents of the surrendered Boko Haram members, Islamic clerics, traditional and community leaders as well as the media, are involved.

They also want the de-radicalization centre currently in Gombe State, establish in Borno State.

They however welcomed the massive surrender of the insurgents and urged those still in the bush to follow suit.

“The meeting urged citizens to key in to the educational opportunities created by the State Government especially by enrolling their children and wards to schools as a counter measure for indoctrination,” the stakeholders said.

They commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts to ending insurgency and other criminalities in Borno State. They also lauded Gov Babagana Zulum’s zeal for the welfare of international displaced persons in the state.

The meeting was attended by members of the National and State assemblies, traditional leaders, security agencies, religious leaders, youths and women groups, academia, local and International NGOs, Civil Society groups, labour unions and politicians

