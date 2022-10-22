Christy Anyanwu

“Hands Up Nigeria’ ,an initiative of Grace Foundation, a welfare arm of House of Grace Church Satellite Town, Lagos reached out to the less privileged on October 1, 2022 to mark Nigeria’s 62 anniversary.

It was a day of: good music, free health talk, free eye glasses, free medical services, free foodstuff and free clothing as well as educational materials.

Senior Pastor of the House of Grace, Omar Pela, said the occasion is to help people in the community.

“When we are open-minded, broad-minded and help others, you’ll find help flown into your own life. You can also reach out to people in your environment in your own little way. That’s the message we are trying to give out. We believe there’s hope for Nigeria,” he said.

Deacon Philip Okuabor, president, Grace Foundation, said the event is aimed to extend helping hands to members of the community.

“We want to do more for the community because it is in the interest of the church that we do more for the community.

“We do not have money to build roads but we have money to give them a little food and some clothing. We also do medical checkups and also give them drugs. We have qualified medical doctors and personnel on the ground. So, we are trying to see where the government is lacking and try to do what we can in those areas,” he said.

Okuabor, who revealed that 90 per cent of the funds for the annual event come from the House of Grace Church members, said: “That is the advantage of being attached to the church.”

This year’s event is sponsored by;Bright Eye Clinic, Happy Family Dental Clinic, Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited, MOPSON Pharmaceutical Limited, Codix Pharma Limited among other partners.