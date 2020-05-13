Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The recent visit of first class Yoruba monarch, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, Aladesanmi III, Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, to Omor in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State, was a clear case of a handshake across the Niger.

The royal trip to the agrarian community was homage to Igwe Oranu Chris Chidume, Eze Ana-Ukwu, Eze Igulube of Omor. Not a few persons have commented that such trips were needed to further strengthen the cord of national unity.

As expected in such uncommon visits, the Ewi, who is the chancellor of the Anambra State-owned Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, came with his retinue of palace chiefs and guards. And there was pomp, panache and display of royalty during the period.

It was part of activities marking the 10th convocation of the institution, where three deserving Anambrarians were honoured alongside Eze Igulube. He was conferred with honorary doctorate degree in Business Administration in a momentous event that pulled together his family members, friends, well-wishers and associates including staff of Krisoral Group.

At the royal reception for the Yoruba monarch were the vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Greg Nwakoby, and some members of the university governing board.

Oba Aladesanmi III said: “We the traditional rulers share some things in common. We believe in the oneness and unity of Nigeria. We want peace and progress of our subjects in the community and country.

“We share so many things in common, Ado Ekiti, Omor and Anambra as a whole. We believe in hard work, in sincerity of purpose and in integrity. This visit will further cement the bond of friendship between our states, this state and Omor community in particular.

“We must make sure that there is peace and harmony in our various communities. Despite the ups and downs in the country, security challenges, political differences, we should learn how to live together as one indivisible country. We should play our roles to ensure that the country is at peace.”

When attention shifted to the university for the convocation, the chancellor in the presence of Governor Willie Obiano, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, and other dignitaries decorated the awardees. Obiano congratulated them, saying they were selected based on their individual contributions to society.

On why Igwe Omor was chosen for the award, the Ewi said: “It was the decision of the management of the university. He gives back to the society, he is kind-hearted, and has pioneered value-creating establishments in the state and we believe that he will be helpful in taking the university to the next level.”

The Igwe responded: “I was delighted when I received the letter from Prof. Greg. Chukwudi Nwakoby, the vice chancellor, informing me of the decision of the university to confer this honour on me.

“Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University is doing admirable work, through delivering comprehensive and qualitative learning. Indeed, here exists a valuable and necessary place for anyone who has the burning desire to learn.

“Like I always say, nothing of significance is truly the work of one man. Great visions and achievements can only be nurtured with the composition and cooperation of like minds that have chosen to pursue a common goal.

“Krisoral Group of Companies created for me the leeway that fostered and positioned my business and management adroitness to become worthy of attention. This is why I do not hesitate to attribute any milestone of success of this kind to the collective landmark achievement of this community of men and women who constitute the Krisoral Group.

“I, therefore, dedicate this honour to the board, management and staff of Krisoral Group, for their unwavering commitment to teamwork and penchant for excellence.”

A member of Omor Supreme Elders’ Council and former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Paul Obidigwe, described the award as well deserved in view of the contributions Eze Igulube made to the growth of the country through his establishments and the development of the state and Omor town in particular.

President-general, Omor Town Union, Chief Michael Nnebeife, said the Igwe was God’s gift sent to take Omor to enviable heights.