(…Flittering in the background, the earth-shaking lyrics of Phyno in collab with the Obiligbo … the OBODO BU IGWE … the highlife bazooka blast totolori music …

Enter in glittering full camouflage the Twice Commander of the combat regiment.

Gen. Boji-Boji One Leg Atamuna, flanking him on the left is Air Marshal Dywit Harmmarskjold, Swedish Commander, leading the UN Observer Team, Australian General Alfred Johnson, representing the Human Rights International.

Standing at full attention is: the GSO, Col. Tongue Cutter Burutali Koboko, Maj. Olajide Olakankita, Adjutant, Maj. 419 Utueke, Intell Officer, Sergeant Okon Bassey, other ranks…)

Gen. Boji-Boji Atamuna: Officers and men of the Combat Regiment. This is an extraordinary Commander’s parade. GSO, give the Sitrep! Adjutant stand the parade at ease!

Col. Tongue Cutter B. Koboko: American elections inconclusive. Anything can happen; last time Trump sent the SEAL to violate our airspace and engaged the bandits on our soil. The Fanatical Brigade of Pastors is up inciting prayers and prophesies, mobilizing against Democracy. By their hypnotizing powers they hold on their equally fanatic and docile Christian congregation. I see our country being engulfed…

Maj. Olakankita: Surulere…take it easy, give the Sitrep and don’t interpret…if we discuss your religion just like you have done to our own, you declare holy war…

Maj. 419 Utueke: Ozugo, Major, how can you talk about religion…you are always wearing a live turtle under your pips. People don’t remember your Christian name of Jeremiah…and you told me that you are Christian/Muslim and, when those fail, you return to Obatala, Sango or the turtle on your neck.

Gen. Atamuna: Colonel, give me the Sitrep! It must be a military-prepared Sitrep. You are not in the army to surrender to the BP (Brigade of Pastors) or fanatical Muslims, or even surrender to traditional Chief Priests, doctors of vegetables and turtles.

Col. Tongue Cutter B. Koboko: Sir, while we pray for Trump, his chief collaborator, the IPOP General, is being disowned by his own people and those between the sea and the devil, led by the Wicked Give Me All, Governor of Rome. Sir, this is the time to dance the Python, plus Crocodile Smile, all the way from Obigbo to the Biafran heartland.

Maj. 419 Uteke: Chineke! Is that the plan!

Sergeant Okon Bassey: Sir, one lawyer wan come in…he say he wan defend Nnamdi Kanu.

FFK: My name is FFK. I was the last real Minister of the Air. I am here as the AMICUS CURIE…friend of the court to defend Marshal Nnamdi Kanu, Africa’s latest phenomenon, the Obodo bu Igwe of Obigbo! Iyase of Igbo Akri! Balogun of Ijeshaland!

Maj. Olakankita: Sir, who is this busybody? His statement on Trump put the whole Nigeria asunder. How can you allow this attorney take a stand without proper identification?

Sergeant Okon Bassey: Which one you dey? Na only you sabe speak English? This one come here with Latin, AMEN CUS CURY…Na cury soup… all na Idikainkon!

Gen. Atamuna: Maintain discipline…this gentleman is excused. Our special military court welcomes no attorneys and our verdicts here are final; no appeals. Proceed, Adjutant!

Maj. Olakankita: The 69 petitions against Obodo B’Igwu. Nnamdi Kanu, accusing him mainly of inciting the Hoodlums Brigade, Arson, Terrorism are grave charges, which can lead to treasonable felonies, which, on the final day, may attract the highest capital penalty.

The prosecution against Obodo B’Igwe is signed by the Papa Neze, by select elite of the people of the sun, the Ekpenta Papa Neze youth board, and elsewhere fellow secessionists…

Maj. 419 Utueke: Obodo B’Igwe is coming here next week Wednesday to defend himself. Sir, please, make sure we don’t decide a man’s case in his absence. My own little observation is made out of my own experience in this wobbling Nigerian Federation. I’m a 419 operative. Nobody gave me job after I trained myself in college. I closed all the Brazilian banks. Went out for dinner with some of the most beautiful rich and racist blue-eyed German blonds.

With only my computer and brains, I brought my spoils home. I employed all the village hangers-on and bought majority shares in the aiding banks and contributed in stabilizing the banks and the economy. Police Gestapo Ribadudu and his successors all descended on the 419 fraternity, and stole all our foreign reserves in our home banks. My bank at home had bank managers in charge of Pound Sterling, another manager was head of operations in charge of the Dollar Bank near my bedroom. The Ibibio manager was in charge of the million bank that housed the Japanese Yen. We never stole from Nigeria. The Gestapo Police, from Ribadudu to Sweet Mugu, all of them acquired the golden shoes of our wives, and the diamond watches of our girlfriends. Where do you think that Rabadudu got money to contest governor election…bloody police officer? Till now, the Senators of Rome and their brother Governors who are the daylight robbers of the motherland are free enjoying their loot! Obodo B’igwu Nnamdi did not create IPOD. I signed for IPOD on my own, after the Gestapo poisoned me in prison and threw my 419 brothers to underground crocodiles.

Sergeant Okon Bassey: The Governors of Rome S. East went to felicitate with the bedroom Napoleon and did not visit Obigbo my in-law’s Armageddon. And Mahi the tumbling APC/PDP presidential candidate said the people of the sun are not IPOB. Why are they afraid to visit Obigbo? If they are afraid to visit Obigbo where the killings happened, what about Ugep and the Ogoja destruction? Was it the Obodo B’Igwu also who told the people to go burning there? What about Jos, Ekiti, Benin, Asaba? Oga, make una leave the Obodo B’ Igwe alone.

Gen. Atamuna: Very soon his own people will learn that Obodo B’ Igwe of Africa is that prophet who, like Zik, Odumegwu, Kwame Nkrumah, Fela, Madiba Mandela, is that soul hoisted up once the time is up for the expected Revolution, which according to Mao Tse Tung “is not a Tea Party!”

Maj. Olakankita: Sir, permission to dismiss the Parade?

Gen. Atamuna: Adjutant, dismiss! Invite to the Tribunal, Wednesday November 18, 2020, The Afaraukwu Prince, the Obodo B’ Igwe, Nnamdi Kanu.