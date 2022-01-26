From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has condemned the recent murder of Hanifa Abubakar, a pupil of Noble Kids school, Nassarawa Local Government Area, Kano state, allegedly by the proprietor of the school, Tanko Abdulmalik Mohammed, with the aid of two others, Ishiaku Hamisu and Fatimah Jibril.

The Minister, in a statement by the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, applauded the steps taken so far by the Kano state Government to address the ugly incident.

He assured the Kano state government of the support of the Ministry of Education in whatever decision they took to punish the culprits and forestall future occurrence.

He said: “We are watching this national tragedy very closely, and we are interested in seeing that justice is not only done, but explicitly seen to be done. If a child cannot be safe in the hands of his/her teacher, where else can the child be safe?”

The Minister described the action of the proprietor and the accomplices as an assult on the entire teaching profession and must not be allowed to happen again nor the culprits go unpunished.

He sympathized with the parents of Hanifa Abubakar and prayed that Allah condoles them in the best way possible.