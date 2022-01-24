From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria Aisha Buhari has demanded the public execution of school proprietor, Abdulmalik Muhammad Tanko, who kidnapped and murdered one of his pupils, Hanifa Abubakar.

The First Lady took to her verified Instagram page, @aishbuhari, to support a call by a popular Kano-based Islamic cleric, Mallam Abdalla Gadon Kaya, who called for Tanko’s public execution.

Tanko, who is proprietor of Noble Kids Comprehensive College, Kwanan Dakata in Kano has confessed to kidnapping and subsequently the killing of the minor with a rat poison.

Mrs. Buhari wrote in Hausa “Muna Goyon Bayan Hukunchin Malam”, meaning we are in support of your judgment/ we are fully behind your position.

She hashtag Inspector General of Police, Attorney General of the Federation, and Justice for Hanifa.

In viral video, Gadon Kaya had charged President Muhammadu Buhari and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and human rights groups to pick up the case of Hanifa and ensure that justice is served immediately.

According to the cleric who spoke in Hausa, Tanko’s life was not better than that of Hanifa’s, as such he should be executed publicly.. “Therefore, he should be killed just the way he murdered the little girl. And this should be done openly for everyone to see. Let it serve as a deterrent to others,”

Hanifa Abubakar was kidnapped on December 4, 2021, and murdered two weeks later; her body was dismembered and buried in the school’s premises.

Tanko was arrested by the police while trying to collect the N6million ransom he demanded from late Hanifa’s parents.