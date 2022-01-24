From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has withdrawn the operational certificates of all private schools in the state.

Kano State Commissioner of Education Muhammad Sanusi Kiru announced the decision at a press conference on Monday.

He said that the operators of these private institutions were requested to come forward to re-validate their operational certificates.

Daily Sun gathered that the order may not be unconnected to the tragic abduction and murder of a five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, by her teacher, Abdulmalik Tanko, who also doubled as the proprietor of her school, Noble Kids Academy, Kano.

According to the State Commissioner for Education, ‘we are all aware of the ongoing case concerning Hanifa’s death as she was gruesomely murdered by a suspect, called Abdulmalik Tanko who is the proprietor of Noble Kids Academy.

‘In view of the sad incidence, especially regarding how she was murdered in her own private school, the State Government has decided to withdraw the certificates of all private schools for revalidation,’ he declared.

The commissioner added that the Ministry of Education will set up fresh criteria for their recertification while indicating that the government has constituted a panel, comprising of the Ministry of Justice, Department of State Service (DSS), Civil Defence and other agencies to handle the revalidation exercise

Meanwhile, the principal suspect and two others, Hashim Isyaku, alongside one Fatima Jibrin have been arraigned before a Kano Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Gidan Murtala in the state capital.

The accused persons were not represented in court while Barrister Lamido SoronDike represented the state.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, concealing and keeping in the custody of a kidnapped person as well as culpable homicide contrary to Sections 97, 274, 277 and 221 of the penal code.

After the charges were read to the suspects, the Chief Magistrate, Mohammed Jibrin. ordered that they should be remanded in a correctional centre while the case was adjourned to February 2.