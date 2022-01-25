From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Kano State Government not to take advantage of the withdrawal of the operating licences of private schools in the state to extort money from their proprietors.

Angered by the tragic death of five-year-old Hanifa in the hands of her teacher and the proprietor of her school, the Kano State Government Monday, revoked the licences of all non public schools operating n the state, while directing them to appear before its panel for the revalidation of their licences.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the opposition party, Shehu Wada Sagagi, the party strongly advised the state government to follow due process in engaging the proprietors and in reforming the operations of these non-public institutions in the state

‘We learnt that Governor Ganduje has withdrawn the operating licence of all private schools in the state, with all sense of humility and patriotism, we will like to caution the state government not to use this opportunity to extort money from the proprietors of private schools in the state,’ they stated.

‘Despite the importance of reforming the private education sub-sector which has been long overdue, the Kano state government should not see it as a window of opportunity for extortion of money from the hands of school proprietors.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The party expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the late Hanifa and to the good people of Kano State on the unfortunate incident that have put people in deep sorrow and sympathy.

The party equally applauded the efforts of the security agencies for their swift response in investigating, arresting and arraigning the kidnapper and killer of Kano school girl Hanifa Abubakar.

‘The party wishes to acknowledge the successful operation that led to the arrest of the suspected culprit Abdulmalik Tanko and his cohorts through strategic intelligence gathering and tactical security operation,’ they held.

As members of the opposition in Kano, we wish to join other well-meaning Nigerians to also commend the prompt prosecution/ arraignment of the suspects before a senior magistrate court in the state to pursue justice on late Halifa without any delay” they further stated.