A Kano High Court, yesterday, sentenced the proprietor of Noble Kids College, Abdulmalik Tanko, to death by hanging for the murder of a six-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar.

Also to die by hanging is Tanko’s accomplice, Hashimu Isyaku, 37.

Tanko,38, Isyaku and Fatima Musa, 26, who all reside in Tudun Murtala Quarters, Kano, were arraigned on February 14, on five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, attempt to kidnap, abetment, kidnapping and concealing of kidnapped person.

Delivering judgment, yesterday, Justice Usman Na’abba held that the Prosecution proved their case with ingredients beyond reasonable doubt.

“Pw1, Pw2, exhibit 11,12,13, and oral evidence of the Defendants tendered by the Prosecution proved their case. The court discharges and acquits the third defendant, Musa, for abetment. She is sentenced to two years imprisonment for being a mother for conspiracy and attempted kidnap,” the judge held.

Earlier, the Defence Counsel, Mrs Hasiya Muhammad-Imam, pleaded for leniency and urged the court to temper justice with mercy on behalf of the defendants.

“My Lord, Tanko is a father of three, Isyaku is the bread-winner of his family, while Musa is a mother,” she pleaded.

The Prosecution Counsel and the Attorney-General of Kano State, Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, described the case as a crime against humanity.

“I urge my Lord to impose the maximum sentence against the first defendant. The first defendant decided to kidnap Hanifa and decided to kill her because she was old enough to recognise him. The mother of late Hanifa should have justice,” Abdullahi-Lawan said.

The prosecution counsel presented eight witnesses and tendered 14 exhibits to prove their case against the defendants and recovered N29,000. The defence witnesses were the three convicts.

Tanko was alleged to have kidnapped Hanifa on December 1,2021, held her hostage in his house at Tudun Murtala for days, before killing and burying her in a shallow grave, on December 10, 2021.