The stage is set for this year’s edition of Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards), which will hold in October in the United States of America.

The award recognises outstanding individuals, whose lives have been marked by extraordinary accomplishments in the field of music, film, comedy, and fashion. Highlight of the ceremony is a business dinner holding from October 22 to 24, bringing together consummate entrepreneurs all over the world including Africans to showcase their businesses and share their success stories.

One of the awards’ organisers and dinner convener, Monica Omorodion Swaida, said this year’s HAPAwards is being held in collaboration with a top Hollywood plastic surgeon to do a give-away. “A plastic surgery worth $25,000 is happening in Hollywood. This is open to anyone. All they need do is pay an entry fee of $25. The winner will be announced live at the event,” she said.

Monica, who is one of the few Africans in the world of insurance in the USA, brings her expertise to the HAPA international business roundtable. According to the multi-talented artist and filmmaker, HAPA is currently accepting films, music and other works of art while admonishing content owners to utilise the entry window, as submission would soon close.

