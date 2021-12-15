From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State Obong Attah has attributed the stunted development in the Nigerian society, more so, Akwa Ibom State, to inconsistencies in projects and public policy implementation as well as the mad rush for personal aggrandizement by political leaders.

Giving a keynote address on Thursday, at the 2nd annual lecture of Nemo Judex Chambers, one of the leading law firms in Uyo, Attah expressed his regrets that some of the flagship projects initiated by his administration had been abandoned by his successors; and quoted Winston Churchill that “if you open a quarrel between the past and the present we shall find that we have lost the future”.

He said if the science park and the Akwa Ibom State University of science and technology, which his administration initiated had been completed by his successors for the benefit of the people, the state would have been identified on the world technology map by today

Attah, who was honoured on the occasion with Nemo Judex Lifetime Achievement Award, advised that ‘until we are able to make the critical distinction between development projects that touch the lives of the people and monuments that only edify self when we are able to infuse the past into the present so that the present becomes the building block for the future, then we will be able to say in unison. It is well with Akwa Ibom State.’

Extracting from an article he wrote while in office, he said: ‘I see certain things around here that if I don’t do them, nobody else will want to do them, so I go and do these things, for instance, I have not built a stadium, because I know the next governor will build a stadium. But I can go and build a science Park because the next governor may not think like me and want to build a science part…’

While appreciating Nemo Judex Chambers for the imitative, former minister of lands and urban development and chairman on the occasion, Chief Nduese Essien, said the way forward for the development of the state is to revisit flagship transformational projects of Obong Attah, even as he charged those aspiring to govern the state, to learn from the achievements of Obong Attah, if the people would have the Akwa Ibom of their dream.

Similarly, the former deputy speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Uwem Udoma, sued for practical separation of powers, independence of the judiciary and legislature and true democracy, where Akwa Ibom people would choose who leads them; stressing that until Akwa Ibom people choose who leads them, the quest for sustainable development will remain a mirage.

Professor Okon Ansa of the University of Uyo called for the implementation of transformational projects and consultation of the people on what projects they need; he decried the abysmal state of infrastructural decay in educational institutions and solicited a beneficial relationship between the government and the governed.

According to him, the real components of sustainable development are an increase in life expectancy, quality of education and the purchasing power of the common man; adding that, until those indicators are secure, a society cannot be said to experience real development.

Ansa also lamented the high cost of governance, which has resulted in a low standard of living by the common man, because according to him, the government is undeniably left with little to address the needs of the masses.

Also speaking, former Vice Chancellor of University of Uyo, Prof Akpan Ekpo, while appreciating leadership of the Chambers, for providing the rear opportunity to assemble such brains to set agenda for the next generation for Akwa Ibom, extolled the leadership and intellectual content of Obong Attah, even as he charged those aspiring to govern the state to learn from the father of Modern Akwa Ibom.

He said Akwa Ibom does not need any governor, but a man who will be able to engage his lieutenants in debates and superior arguments. He recalled how Obong Attah used to debate with his lieutenants, before making decisions that will affect the lives of the people.

He recalled when he led the state’s economic team and how that AKIPOC was non-political and called for what he described as class suicide as a sacrifice to change the state’s economic narrative.

Speaking in a related vein, former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Idongesit Ntem Isua (retd), implored the state government to open elections to the people so they can vote in leaders who will be accountable to the masses.

In his remarks, the principal partner of Nemo Judex Chambers, Mr Uwem Ekanem, appreciated the former governor, the political leaders and academics who graced the event and particularly for honouring him.

He prayed for sustainable development and a transformational agenda for the next generation in the state and noted that the event was not of a particular political party, but a way out for the development of the state.

