Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced distribution of foodstuff to Borno community relocated in the wake of Boko Haram threats.

NEMA said the food distribution to residents of Jankana, a serene town off Maiduguri-Damaturu road, was to relieve them of the hardship caused by their evacuation last week by the military following plans to conduct an operation to clear Boko Haram from the area.

“In response to the directive of the Director General NEMA to provide food items to the returned residents of Jankana, Konduga Local Governement Area, Borno State who were evacuated by the military for safety reasons, the agency’s food distribution team is delivering food items to Jankana residents,” NEMA spokesman northeast Abdulkadir Ibrahim told journalists during the distribution.