7 Guards Battalion , is right now holding its 2019, West Africa Social Activities(WASA).

The ceremony which is taking place at the Lungi barracks, has the governor of Kogi State, who is being represented by his deputy Edward Onoja.

Activities lined up for the event include inspection of company stands, cultural display from a use various tribes in Nigeria, Tug of War, awareness speech, raffle draw, presentation of award among others.

Lieutenant-Colonel Muktar Sani Daroda, is the Commanding Officer of 7 Guards Brigade.

WASA dates back in the days of the West African Frontier Force when persons in the society whose ancestral backgrounds has some traditional or customary heritage started joining the army.

Sacrifices are usually offered at the end of the harvest and also beginning of the planting season to their gods and ancestors for bounty harvest and progressive period in the new year.

Delegates were usually sent to the military authorities by village heads to seek the release of their soldiers for the yearly ritual.

Rather than rehashing their soldiers to these village heads to perform the yearly rituals, the military authorities decided to incorporate it into the army and named it WASA.

The traditional ritual included burning of sacrifices, dancing and exposure of masquerade.

The colonial masters were said to have incorporate the tradition into the army to command the confidence of soldiers and at the same time foster unity.