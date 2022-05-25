From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The result of 3-man adhoc delegates election for State and National Assembly in Anambra North and South senatorial zones of the state were being collated.

The delegates election which was rescheduled for today due to delay of flight of the 5-man panel members from Abuja to Anambra yesterday.

The panel led by Elder Efere Augustine on arrival to the Dora Akuyili women development centre Awka venue, distributed materials to the leaders of various wards and local government areas in Anambra North and South districts.

The exercise which was monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by Ibe U. Ibe was successful.

The Chairman of the Panel Elder Efere flanked by other members; Chief Obi Akam (Secretary), Chief Ekendu Okpuka, Issac Odo and Tochukwu Nnaji (members) after the peaceful distribution of the materials gave them three hours to go and conduct their delegate elections and returned the results.

Some of the PDP party stakeholders and National Assembly aspirants including Senator Stella Oduah, Chief Chris Uba, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu were at the venue to observe the exercise.

However, the election results of the election were being collated at the collection centre at Waldorf Blu hotels, Awka.

Photo: Chairman of the Panel Chief Efere while addressing the party members

