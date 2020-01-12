Molly Kilete, Abuja

The 2020, Armed Forces Remembrance Day Service is righting holding at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

The ceremony which is being attended by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and his wife Dolapo, also has the Secretary to the Governmentof the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, representatives of the Chief of Army Staff and that of the Chief of the Air Staff.

Also in attendance are heads of government agencies, too military officers, soldiers, members of the Nigerian legion.

Also in attendance are directors of chaplain services of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Senate President is represented by his deputy, Omo Agege, while the speaker of the House of Representatives is being represented by Akpatason.