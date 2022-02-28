Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, is about commissioning the newly constructed Nigerian Army Operations Center in Abuja.

The center located at the the Army head quarters complex is to coordinate all Army operations in various theatres of operations across the country.

The commissioning ceremony has the former Chief Of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, as special guest.

Details later…