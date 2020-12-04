From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army is set to decorate 39, newly promoted Major-Generals with their new ranks.

The decoration ceremony which is taking place at the army headquarters command officers mess is being attended by very senior serving and retired officers from the army, navy, Air Force, and families and friends of the newly promoted major Generals.

Also present at the ceremony are representatives of the service chiefs, permanent secretary ministry of Defence, state governors among other top dignitaries.

The chief of army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai who is the Chief host and special guest of honor are expected to decorate the Major-Generals with their new ranks to be assisted by their spouses.

A total of 39 Major-Generals are expected to be decorated with their new ranks.