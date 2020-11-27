Molly Kilete, Abuja

All is now set for the graduation ceremony for members of Course 4/2020 Army War College, Nigeria.

The ceremony which has the minister of Defence as the Special Guest of Honor is being attended by the Chief Of Army Staff of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, representatives of the Chiefs of Naval Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, very top senior serving and retired officers including past commandants of the college.

Graduating students most of whom were newly promoted from Lieutenant-Colonels to Colonels are all wearing their new ranks looking radiant as they wait to pass it of the college.