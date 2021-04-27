From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff(CAS), Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, is scheduled to hold a retreat with top commanders of the Nigerian Air Force(NAF) to deliberate on the security challenges bedeviling the country.

The meeting which is taking place at the NAF headquarters is expected to deliberate on the incessant cases of terrorists attacks, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes which is becoming a daily occurrence in the country.

Commanders of the various NAF operations and retired NAF officers are expected to make contributions and lecture at the one day event.

The occasion will also feature the winging of new pilots to the fleet of the service.

