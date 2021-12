President Muhammadu Buhari has arrive the Nigerian Navy Dockyard for the commissioning of a locally built warship, NNS OJI, which he laid the keel in 2017.

Details soon

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .