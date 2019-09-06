Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, are currently meeting behind closed doors.

Gbajabiamila arrived the forecourt of the Presidential Villa at 11.22am

The meeting started in the President’s office around 11.30am.

Members of the House of Representatives had urged Gbajabiamila to cut short the recess for the lawmakers over xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

They called for legislative backing to the executive arm of government toward protecting Nigerians in South Africa.