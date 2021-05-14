From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with General Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of Chad’s Transitional Military Council, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari received Deby in the Presidential Villa at about 11:11am.

The meeting, according to sources in the know maybe connected to the need for countries sharing boundaries in the Sahel region to find a permanent solution to the terrorism menace and arms proliferation threatening the peace and security of the region.

Deby took over reins of leadership of his country after his father and former President of Chad, Marshal Idris Deby Itno, died of wounds sustained in battle with rebels in April.

Details later…