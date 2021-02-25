From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff(CAS), Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, Thursday broke down and cried while making his presentation at the burial ceremony for victims of last Sunday NAF plane crash in Abuja.

Amao, who got emotional, broke down several times weeping while reading his speech at the ceremony, where he described the deceased as some of the finest officers in the service and prayed God to console their immediate families.

The ceremony which is taking place at the National Military Cemetery has the governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, women affairs minister, Pauline Tallen, Senate and house committee chairmen on NAF, among other top dignitaries in attendance

The burial ceremony for the victims of the Nigerian Air Force plane crash in Abuja last Sunday in early hours of Thursday at the National Cemetery Abuja.

The family members of the deceased are also in attendance alongside friends and other sympathizers.

The Chief mourner, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Amao, the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief Of army staff, Chief of Naval Staff, the minister of information Lai mohammed, top serving and retired military are some of the guest in attendance.