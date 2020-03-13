Molly Kilete,Abuja

The Inspector General of police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, is meeting with officers from the rank of commissioner of police and above in Abuja.

The meeting which is being attended by state commissioners of police has Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), and the police management team.

The meeting which is taking place at the IGP conference room is expected to deliberate on the trend of crime in the country, Indiscriminate road check/extortion across the country, prevention/measures against COVID 19, departmental briefing, 2020 police week, general security feedbacks among others.

Details later.