THE Coalition of United Political Parties,CUPP has accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Federal Government of a plan to remove the present Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmoud Yakubu and foist on the country an Ag Chairman.

The coalition, spoke through its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere saying moves to remove the use of BVAS in 2023 election by the ruling APC would be resisted at all cost .

Details soon…