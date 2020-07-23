Molly Kilete, Abuja

The final journey for the first female combat helicopter pilot of the Nigerian Air Force, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, who died on July 14, has begun.

The deceased is to be buried at the national military cemetery, Abuja.

Already, dignitaries have begun to troop into the cemetery located along the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport road for the burial ceremony.

The burial which is strictly compliant to the laid down principles of COVID-19, is restricted to only a few number of guests, officers, friends and families of the deceased.

Coursemates of the deceased fighter pilot are already seated to bid their course mate goodbye.

Journalists who are not invited to the burial are politely turned back while only vehicles of senior officers and immediate family members of the deceased were allowed to drive in.

As at the time of filing this report, the body of Arotile is yet to arrive the cemetery.

Details coming…